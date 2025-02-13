EDOHIC Advocates Accessible Healthcare Service To Vulnerable In Edo

Share

The Director General of the Edo State Health Insurance Commission (EDOHIC), Mrs Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo, recently advocated accessible and quality healthcare for vulnerable populations in Edo State.

She made this request when she led an inspection team on a tour of key health facilities in the Edo Central Senatorial District.

This is part of the Commission’s State Equity Plan and Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) Plan and marks the commencement of the second phase of the front-loading program.

Mrs Ikpea-Enaholo underscored her commitment to ensuring that vulnerable populations in Edo State receive accessible and quality healthcare.

She stressed the importance of teamwork and urged all staff to actively contribute towards achieving the agency’s mandate, ensuring that the community experiences the tangible benefits of the health insurance scheme.

Throughout her visits, the DG addressed several operational challenges at various facilities.

At Ukpenu Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), the Matron reported delays in accessing funds for essential drugs due to pending updates on account signatories

Mrs. Ikpea-Enaholo assured me that the matter would be expedited for prompt resolution.

At Ujoelen PHC in Ekpoma, the DG observed bureaucratic bottlenecks hindering the effective utilization of commission funds, thereby impacting the quality of healthcare delivery.

Similarly, at Obeidu PHC, the Matron briefed the team, noting low community enrollment in the scheme.

In response, Mrs Ikpea-Enaholo advised that enhanced sensitization efforts, in collaboration with the Ward Development Committee, would be essential to boost participation.

The tour reached its highlight at the Model Primary Healthcare Centre in Irrua, which will also serve as the venue for celebrating the Governor’s 100 Days in Office with the registration of over one hundred vulnerable individuals into the health insurance scheme from the 16th to the 18th of this month.

Share

Please follow and like us: