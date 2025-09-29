EDOCSO Seeks Partnership With Edo Sports Commission

The Coordinator-General of the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), Leftist Omobude Agho, on Monday led a delegation of members on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, to explore areas of collaboration, particularly through football and other sporting activities.

Speaking during the visit, Agho explained that the initiative is designed to use sports as a tool to constructively engage the minds of young people, promote social cohesion, and address societal challenges.

He stressed that sports could play a critical role in tackling youth restiveness and curbing the prevalence of cultism in Edo State.

“Our vision is to create safe spaces where young people can channel their energy into meaningful sporting activities rather than negative vices. Sports remain one of the strongest platforms for discipline, unity, and community development,” Agho said.

In his response, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, commended EDOCSO for the initiative and pledged the Commission’s support towards strengthening grassroots sports development.

“I am very impressed with the foresight and commitment of EDOCSO in using sports as a vehicle for social change. This aligns with the mandate of the Edo State Sports Commission to not only develop athletes but also to harness sports as an instrument for peacebuilding and youth empowerment,” Enabulele stated.

He further noted that football and other community-based sporting activities have historically served as rallying points for young people, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and stay positively engaged.

“With partnerships like this, I am confident that we will achieve more in reducing youth restiveness, curbing cultism, and giving our youths renewed hope through sports. Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more united Edo,” he added.

The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to set up a working framework that would outline specific areas of collaboration, with pilot programs expected to commence in the state.