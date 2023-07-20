EdoBEST: Training Of Personnel, Devt Of Infrastructure Our Priorities – SUBEB

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Thursday, said that training of teachers, and development of infrastructure in the EdoBEST 1.0 and 2.0( which comprises primary and secondary education) are among the top priorities of the Mr Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State.

The agency also said it has embarked on 181 projects in primary and secondary schools in the state to improve their infrastructure.

The projects which are ongoing, include the construction and renovation of classrooms, perimeter fencing, and toilets among others.

Addressing journalists on the achievements of the Board in the last two years, the Chairman of the Board, Mrs Ozevize Salami, disclosed that the State Government provides free education for pupils in the state up to JSS 3, explaining that the school curriculum is enriched with life skills that make the pupils competitive should they decide to discontinue their education.

She further disclosed that 228 schools under the Edo Basic Education Transformation System (EdoBEST), have 346,757 pupils, with 15,125 digitally trained teachers, adding that governance across SUBEB and the schools has drastically improved.

In this regard, Mrs Salami announced that SUBEB has built a formidable crop of teachers who use proven modern classrooms and pupil management techniques.

“What we are doing is building systems that can outlast us at the end of our tenure”, the SUBEB Chairman stated, stressing that Board emphasizes values in raising pupils/students to know and appreciate things.

Mrs Salami, however, explained that schools in the rural or hard-to-reach areas cannot have the EdoBEST delivered to them as those in the urban areas hence a special package has been designed to deliver learning to them.