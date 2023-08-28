Edo@32: Obaseki, Shaibu Rift Deepens As Governor, Protocol Allegedly Shun Deputy

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, has deepend, as the strain in their relationship was displayed in public glare in Benin City on Sunday, New Telegraph has learnt.

A guest at the thanksgiving ceremony, to celebrate Edo at 32 years which held at the Government House Benin on Sunday, told our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity on Monday, that Governor Obaseki allegedly instructed his protocol officers not to recognize the Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The Thanksgiving ceremony, which was expected to be a display of unity and collaboration within the state’s leadership, witnessed a glaring rift between the Governor and his Deputy.

The source said: “The governor and his deputy were deliberately seated far apart, creating an uncomfortable and unusual situation that had never been seen before.

“As the ceremony progressed, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu attempted to greet Governor Godwin Obaseki or exchange pleasantries with him. However, his efforts were thwarted by the Governor’s security aides, who prevented the Deputy Governor from approaching the Governor.

“Shocked onlookers witnessed this incident as the Governor looked on without intervening. Adding fuel to the fire, the Governor’s aides forcefully ejected anyone attempting to capture a photograph or video of the Deputy Governor at the event. They ensured that the deputy governor’s face remained unseen throughout the ceremony, manifesting a clear disregard for his position.

“As various dignitaries took turns to deliver readings, Comrade Philip Shaibu was conspicuously not called upon to take any reading. The clergymen leading the event called out the names of dignitaries for prayers but deliberately skipped the name of the deputy governor Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“Finally, Governor Godwin Obaseki stepped up to deliver his speech. During his address, he made a mention of the office of the Deputy Governor but deliberately decided not to mention the name of the incumbent, disregarding established protocol.

“This incident has highlighted an escalating rift between Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu, raising questions about the stability and unity within Edo State’s executive leadership. Observers are concerned that this public display of animosity may jeopardize effective governance in the state and hinder progress.

“The reasons behind Governor Obaseki’s decision to marginalize his Deputy at the prestigious event remain unknown, and it remains to be seen how this rift will unfold in the coming days and whether efforts will be made to mend the growing divide in Edo State’s leadership.”