Edo Youths Mourn As Chris Emovon Is Laid To Rest

The atmosphere in Benin City was heavy with emotion yesterday, as family, friends, and sympathisers gathered to pay their final respects to the late Mr. Chris Emovon, a man celebrated for his humility, community spirit, and mentorship to Edo youths.

The Service of Songs and Interment took place earlier today, marking a solemn and dignified farewell to a beloved son of Edo State.

Attendees included dignitaries, youth leaders, clergy, and members of the Emovon family, who all joined together in prayer, tribute, and remembrance. In a moving statement, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Eghosa Emovon, thanked all who have supported the family through this difficult time.

He said: “Today, we said goodbye to a father, a mentor, and a man whose life touched many. We are grateful for the love shown and invite everyone to join us for the final celebration of his life on Saturday.

“Thursday, 4th September, has been set aside as a free day for rest and personal reflection, allowing guests and family members to regroup ahead of the final ceremony. “The burial rites will conclude on Saturday, 6th September, with a grand Outing and Social Service, expected to draw the crème de la crème of Edo society, including political leaders, community figures, and well-wishers from across the country.

“The late Mr. Chris Emovon is remembered as a man of peace, principle, and deep compassion — a legacy that will continue to live on through his family and all those he inspired.”