Edo Wheelbarrow Pusher Commits Suicide After Killing Revenue Collector

A yet-to-be-identified wheelbarrow pusher has reportedly committed suicide after killing a tax collector in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that tragedy struck on Friday morning on Mission Road after the revenue collector kicked the wheelbarrow pusher over his Inability to pay for the N50.00 daily ticket.

The disagreement resulted in a verbal exchange between the revenue collector and wheelbarrow pusher who removed a knife he strapped to his waist and stabbed him.

Attempts by some witnesses who were shocked by the bizarre behaviour of the wheelbarrow pusher and wanted to save the council worker were rebuffed by the angry man who was ready to attack anybody who dared him.

Every move was resisted by the migrant worker who waited for his victim to die after ripping open his intestine, he thereafter stabbed himself on his neck apparently in a bid to avoid a mob action, before he gave up the ghost.

It was also gathered that operatives of the Nigeria Police, Oba market Division were called and they evacuated the bodies of the deceased.

Protesting revenue collectors around the area temporarily withdrew their services until their safety was reassured by the government.

A cab driver who spoke on condition of anonymity lamented what he termed a “human rights violation by some overzealous revenue collectors” in Benin Metropolis.

“His approach was very wrong. But, nothing justifies murder. The economic hardship is too much. Nobody knew that the wheelbarrow pusher had a long knife on his waist.

“When he brought out the long knife, we were surprised. Immediately he stabbed the man, he jumped and fell down and died immediately.

“Some people around wanted to hold him. But, the wheelbarrow pusher became very wild and said that he would kill anybody who came close.

“We were surprised when he used the same knife he used to kill the guy and stabbed himself in his neck with the same knife. He fell and also died”, he said.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Nigerian Police, Edo State Command, SP. Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the story and said,’ It is true, I can confirm it.”