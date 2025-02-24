Edo Varsity Sets To Graduate 430 Students

Share

The Edo State University Iyamoh is set to graduate 430 students in its 6th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 27, 2025, with 14 first-class graduating students.

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor, Dawood Egbefo, the university has recorded significant academic successes, including a 100% pass rate for nursing students in their professional exams.

Egbefo disclosed that the university has received accreditation for several programs, including (link unavailable) Accounting and Master in Public Administration.

He also announced that the university would award honorary degrees to two deserving Nigerians, Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo, and Vincent Agenmomen, Chairman of the Freedom Group in Nigeria.

“Their awards are in recognition of their illustrious careers and contributions to the development of our dear country,” Egbefo said.

The Acting Vice Chancellor also thanked the state government for its support, saying that the university operates a zero-tolerance policy for vices.

He noted that the university has experienced a recent increase in student admissions, with 1,528 students admitted for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Egbefo also disclosed that the Edo State Government has installed optic fibre cable broadband across the university’s campuses, providing fast internet services to academics, staff, and students.

“Provision of the internet is a crucial part of the structure of an institution of higher learning across the world,” he stated.

The university’s core mission, according to Egbefo, is to provide world-class education to curb educational tourism in the state and Nigeria. He noted that the government’s vision of making the university a centre of excellence is well-maintained.

Share

Please follow and like us: