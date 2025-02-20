Edo University Matriculates 1,528 Students For 2024/2025 Academic Session

Share

The Edo University Iyamoh has matriculated about 1,528 students, during its 10th matriculation ceremony held at the Aliko Dangote Auditorium, Iyamoh, Edo State.

The event has among other dignitaries the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dawood Egbefo, who congratulated the students on their admission

Prof. Egbefo stated that the matriculants were admitted through UTME, Direct Entry, and Transfer from other institutions and encouraged the students to uphold the university’s regulations and contribute positively to the community.

“Today we celebrate the matriculation of 1,528 candidates, who have met the criteria for admission and successfully completed the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)”

The acting VC urged the students to approach their academic journey with dedication and take advantage of the university’s technological resources and ICT facilities. He also emphasized the institution’s zero-tolerance policy for social vices, advising the students to shun any behaviour that could hinder their academic progress

In her matriculation lecture, “Building a Legacy of Excellence: Embracing Opportunities for Academic Growth,” Prof. Omare Celia Otote advised the students to be disciplined, resilient, and focused in their studies.

She emphasized that excellence is a continuous journey, requiring meaningful contributions, inspiring others, and self-discipline.

Prof. Otote encouraged the students to set goals for themselves throughout their academic journey and reflect on the kind of legacy they want to build.

She urged them to take action towards achieving their goals, saying, “Excellence is about continuous growth… urging them to be focused, ask questions and be self-disciplined”.

