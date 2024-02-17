Edo University Matriculates 1,245 Students For 2023/2024 Academic Session

The Edo State University, Uzairue has matriculated 1,245 students, who met the condition for admission for the 2023/2024 academic session. Speaking during the 9th matriculation ceremony of the institution at Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, charged the newly admitted students to adhere to the university’s regulations and contribute responsibly to the institution.

He said: “Dear Matriculants, approach your studies with dedication and make full use of the state-of-the-art technological equipment and ICT facilities available for your academic advancement. “Embark on a studious academic journey, making the serene environment of Edo State University, Uzairue your conducive home for success.” He said the University, in partnership with the Edo State government, is devoted to consistently provide world class teaching and research facilities.

Sharing the remarkable progress the institution has made over the past eight year, he said, the institution started with three faculties and eight programmes, but has grown to encompass nine faculties with over 30 undergraduate programmes. He added that all the programmes offered at the institution have been accredited and approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies.

Aluyor said the College of Post Graduate Studies of the institution stands out for its successful programmes, inMPA, MPhil, and Ph.D. across different Faculties. He explained that through collaborative partnerships with international universities such as Worcester State University (USA) and the University of Sunderland (UK), students benefit from valuable opportunities to engage in exchange programmes.

Aluyor noted that the institution runs uninterrupted academic calendar leading to its recognition as the best university in the South-South geo-political zone, 2nd Best State Unive sity in the country and 10th Best University in Nigeria by the National University Commission (NUC) System Ranking 2022.