Edo U-17 Chess Tournament To Unearth Future Stars – Enabulele

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has stated that the ongoing Under-17 Male and Female Chess Tournament will serve as a platform to discover future stars of the game.

The three-day tournament, which runs from August 7 to 9, 2025, is being held at the Media Center of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. It is organised by the Edo South Senatorial District of the Edo State Sports Commission in partnership with the Edo State Chess Association.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele welcomed participants and described the event as a key component of the Commission’s broader mission to identify and nurture sporting talent across the state.

“For the past seven weeks, Edo State has been a beehive of sporting excellence, hosting one major event after another,” Enabulele noted. “From the EKUS Judo Championship to the Ardova PLC Handball Premier League and the recently concluded NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Premier League, Edo continues to affirm its position as Nigeria’s sporting hub. Now, we are proud to welcome Under-17 chess players to this championship.”

He stressed that the string of tournaments is a reflection of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s renewed commitment to youth empowerment through sports development, with a vision to groom local talent for national and international competitions.

Enabulele underscored the importance of grassroots sports in discovering future champions and fostering healthy competition among young athletes. “It is the mandate of Governor Monday Okpebholo to focus on grassroots sports development, and this tournament is a practical demonstration of that commitment,” he said.

The Chairman revealed that the top two players in both male and female categories will be selected for the National Youth Games camping exercise, after which a final trial will determine Edo State’s representatives.

He expressed enthusiasm about the tournament’s potential to strengthen the state’s chess team and provide a clear pathway for young talents to participate in the upcoming National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

“I urge other sports associations to take a cue from the Chess Association by organising youth-focused programmes that align with our vision of making Edo the powerhouse of sports in Nigeria,” he added.

To further motivate participants and reward excellence, cash prizes will be awarded as follows: ₦25,000 for first place in both male and female categories, ₦15,000 for second place, ₦10,000 for third place, ₦5,000 for fourth, along with consolation prizes for other participants.