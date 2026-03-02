New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
Edo: Two Children Drowned In Mud Water

Two children have drowned in a mud water at Erediauwa Street, off Sapele road, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

The two children were found dead, while two others were resuscitated at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said the four children had gone to play in the area where the state government designated to collect flood water.

The witnesses said the four children slipped into the floodwater while they were playing.

Edo Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said the rescue team were quickly dispatched to the place when information about the incident was received.

She said two of the children died, and two others were taken to the hospital.

