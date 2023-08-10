Edo: Twists And Turns As Race For Governorship Begins

FRANCIS OGBUAGU reports on the alleged impeachment plot against Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, which seem to have revved up the battle for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s successor

The battle currently raging like wild fire over who succeeds Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, started immediately he staged a come-back to the Osadebe Avenue government house. Obaseki secured massive support from Edo people in the 2020 governorship election against the plans of his godfather and predecessor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole. The governor was in 2020 denied a return ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) after falling apart with Oshiomhole, who was then national chairman of the APC.

He, however, teamed up with his deputy, Philip Shaibu to fight Oshiomhole, their political godfather and common enemy. The battle was finally won as they denigrated Oshiomhole’s seeming political invincibility, making him loose potency.

A reliable source, who confided in New Telegraph, said part of the agreement Obaseki had with Shaibu then was to support him after he (Obaseki) would have completed his second tenure. The source said: “They actually agreed that after the Obaseki administration, he (the governor) will support Shaibu, but Obaseki also made the same promise to the people of Edo Central, who have not produced a governor since the inception of this dispensation.

But you know politicians, they speak from both side of their mouth. In fairness, I will not expect Obaseki to support Shaibu, the reason is that people from Edo Central are also Edo people, so they should be supported to produce the next governor.

“Obaseki is believed in many quarters to be disposed to having Mr. Asuen Ighodalo, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank as his successor. But that is speculative because nobody is even sure if Obaseki is really going to support somebody from Edo Central.”

Shaibu launches counter-offensive The deputy governor, who has not hidden his desire to take over from his boss come 2024, on noticing that he would soon be eased out via impeachment, ran to the Federal High Court, Abuja, on August 3, to stop an alleged planned impeachment by the state House of Assembly, believed to be loyal to the governor. In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1027/2023; the Inspector General of Police, Department of Security Services, the Governor of Edo State, the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of Edo State are the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

Shaibu prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants/respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him. He also prayed the court to restrain Governor Obaseki or other persons acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of Edo State.

His reliefs read in part: “An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the third defendant/respondent whether by himself or his agents or persons acting for and on his behalf from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing the plaintiff/ applicant from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Edo State, including attending the State Executive Council meetings/ functions and other duties about his office, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, at the first hearing on the matter, ruled that the parties in the suit maintain status quo. He also issued a temporary order stopping the alleged move by Governor Obaseki to impeach his Shaibu, over their irreconcilable differences.

Justice Mohammed issued the temporary order, while ruling on a motion on notice filed by Shaibu praying the court to stop the move to ease him out of office by his principal. The order for status quo to be maintained is to be in force till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27.

Justice Mohammed subsequently adjourned the hearing on the matter till August 10 and ordered that the IGP, DSS and Governor Obaseki, who were not represented in court be served with hearing notices.

Preemptive move

A government source, who craved anonymity said Shaibu is in a pre-emptive move to prevent impeachment and keep his position. The source also said that Shaibu is in talks with the APC and has boasted to reenact the Nyesom Wike brand of politics in Edo State.

“It is a preemptive move to prevent impeachment and keep his position. He even boasted two months ago about using Wike system in Edo. He is in talks with members of PDP from the state, who have decamped to APC,” the source said.

He added that the deputy governor is aware that the zoning arrangement in the PDP will not favour him and that impeaching him has never been contemplated. “Shaibu started his surreptitious move immediately after the 2023 presidential election by forming a campaign group in all the wards across the state. He is driven by his inordinate ambition because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who handed over to Obaseki is from Etsako West same as Shaibu, and he wants Obaseki to hand over to him. What then happens to the other local government areas in the Edo North and Edo Central, which has never tasted power.

“Obaseki has told Shaibu that it is not time for politics, so that governance does not suffer and maintains that at the appropriate time, attention will be given to politics but he is not ready for that. He wants governance to be abandoned for politics,” the source said.

Impeachment claim

Governor Obaseki, who collaborated the source, said his embattled deputy is only being preemptive as there is no plan whatsoever to impeach him. The governor, who spoke on Monday, however, noted that the move by Shaibu to seek a court order to stop his purported impeachment is ahead of his defection to the APC.

The governor, while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North PDP leaders, said the deputy governor has been actively engaging with senior actors both at the national and state level of the APC, negotiating his way into their party. He added that Shaibu is at the verge of finalising moves to defect to the APC.

His words: “Let me put it on record that I am not aware of any plot or any scheme to impeach the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there was no such plan. So, the court action taken, for me, is a thing of shock and disappointment.

I am trying to reflect on the move made by somebody that I have given a broad latitude to do his work as deputy governor. So, for him to take this kind of action is shocking.” “It’s clear what has happened in the last few weeks is a preemptive move for him to conclude what he has started.

Those of you from Akoko-Edo can recall that when we were discussing the issue of your local government chairman and that of Owan, there was a lot of resistance from you on the candidates he wanted to impose on you. I listened to your entreaties and thought that what you were recommending was fair. How can he be recommending the son of an APC leader in that local government? You resisted and I saw reason and acceded to your request.

“The next day, I saw on social media that he was in Abuja, robbing minds with the opposition party. I have heard for months now that he has been in close consultation with friends from another party because he was not sure that you, the leaders of PDP, will give him the ticket for the governorship election in 2024. “I must state here that Philip Shaibu has never had the courtesy to discuss his ambition with me.

The last time we spoke about my successor after the House of Assembly election, I did say that we should be patient and that our task is to try and finish well and conclude all the projects we started. It’s only when we do this right that we will have the support of the people for my successor.

“I believe that this action by him is a pre-emptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it’s unfair for our party. We don’t need this sort of crisis.

I have been getting calls from all over the world and it’s rather sad that somebody who is part of an administration will do this to the administration because of his personal ambition. “I am not angry but naturally I should be disappointed. I understand what is going on.

I thank you for your solidarity. We should not be distracted but consolidate and unite our party and bring all on board. As we start our local government campaigns tomorrow, I urge you to join me so that we can build a PDP that will continue to dominate the politics of Edo State as we must finish well, so that our people will continue to give us the mandate. Edo will continue to be great as our collective efforts will drive our future as no one man can be bigger than all of us.”

Shaibu’s kinsmen back Obaseki

Leader of the group and former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Ajoto, said: “We are here to amplify the voice of the majority of the people from the six local government areas in Edo North as we have all taken our position to stand with the governor of Edo State in the ongoing crisis, which is really uncalled for. “What is happening now is really unfortunate as the people of Edo North have met severally over a week, thinking of what to do over the face-off between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu. We sent a powerful delegation to the deputy governor to make peace with his boss but were surprised that he turned it down.

We reached out to him but he turned the offer for peace down. “Taking the governor to court is most un- fortunate and we can’t keep quiet but to speak out over the development. The deputy governor decided not to work closely with Mr. Governor because of personal ambition to become governor of Edo State. “Senator Oshiomhole in 2016 handed over the governance of Edo State to Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Senator Oshiomhole hails from Uzairue Clan just like the present deputy governor. Edo North stands on a tripod of Etsako, Owan and Akoko Edo.

Assuming and while not conceding that it is the turn of Edo North to produce the next governor of Edo State; again, will it go to the same clan? “It is unheard of in the history of Nigeria where a sitting deputy governor will initiate a court action against his governor without any justification as in the instant case, and also go ahead to engage social media miscreants to disparage his governor.

“The court action is not only speculative but baseless and highly embarrassing. We are coming out today to disassociate the Afemai people from this ill-conceived action, and to also apologise to the governor of the state for this unfortunate incident. “We are firm believers in the Federal Character principle, more so, when another of our illustrious son from the same Etsako extraction has just been nominated as a minister.

Edo North people stand for equity, fairness and justice and we are grateful to other senatorial districts, particularly, the majority tribe, Edo South for allowing us to produce the governor from 2008 to 2016. We shall not abuse that privilege. “The people of Edo North are solidly behind Governor Godwin Obaseki and urge him not to be distracted by the current rat race of succession, which to us is premature, individualistic and diversionary.”

State Assembly leaves many in suspense

Against the backdrop of the development, the state House of Assembly complex, was on Monday, filled by visitors, who anticipated the commencement of an impeachment process against Shaibu. However, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, against the spreading speculations, rose at the hallowed Chambers without any mention of the alleged impeachment.

The speaker said the House was stepping down all other interests to allow it pay attention to the inauguration of the House committees. While emotions have ran high in the past days across the state, with different observers believing that at the state legislators will stage a move to oust the embattled deputy governor, the House in a motion moved by the member representing Igueben Constituency, OJ Inegbebor, and seconded by Donald Okogbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), adjourned siting till August 14 to the disappointment of most interest groups who were at the gallery.