Edo Tribunal: PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Court

Share

The supporters believed to be members of the All Progressives Party (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday clashed at the Edo State High Court premises in Benin, as sitting/pre-hearing commenced on the petitions challenging the declaration of the Senator Monday Okpebholo, as winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the State.

In a viral video, supporters of parties where seen running in different directions within the court premises.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Sunday, September 22, 2024 declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC winner of the poll, after pulling 291,667 votes to defeat candidates of the PDP and Labour Party (LP), Dr Asue Ighodalo and Barr. Olumide Akpata who scored 247, 274 and 22,763 votes respectively

Dissatisfied with the declaration of INEC, the PDP and six other political parties who participated in the poll approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration of the electoral umpire.

Share

Please follow and like us: