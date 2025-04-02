Share

The Edo State Governorship Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Adekunle Omoaje, against Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), for lacking in merit and being frivolous.

New Telegraph gathered that the Tribunal held that Adekunle Omoaje, who filed the joint petition, has no locus standi to institute the case, the Tribunal also held that Omoaje did not participate in the governorship election and as such has no power to question the validity of the election.

According to the Tribunal Omoaje’s grouse against the election was that he was not recognized as the National Chairman of the AA for the purpose of nominating candidate for the poll, but it was held that his claims have no basis in the Electoral Act 2022.

Omoaje had in the petition asked the Tribunal to declare the declaration of Okpebholo and APC as winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as illegal, unlawful, unconditional and null and void on non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also alleged corruption and that Okpebholo and APC did not win majority of lawful votes in the election.

Omoaje also alleged that AA was not allowed to nominate a lawful governorship candidate for the election having not signed nomination form as the National Chairman of the party.

