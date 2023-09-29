Edo Trains Staff on Excellent Service Delivery

To ensure excellent delivery in the workplace, the Edo State Government has organised a two-day innovative training for public and civil servants in the state. The training was facilitated by John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA).

According to a news report, this is in line with the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government’s efforts to Make Edo Great Again (MEGA). At the training, which took place at JOOPSA amphitheatre in Benin City, the JOOPSA Director General, Imuwahen Ajonu, said that “government is a business where service delivery is essential and time-sensitive.”

According to her, providing good customer service can help to ensure that people get the assistance in a prompt manner. “Government services often deal with sensitive or confidential information; so, providing good customer service can help to build trust and ensure that people feel comfortable using government services,” Ajonu said.

“Service delivery is a crucial part of the customer experience and can make or break a customer’s relationship with a business; government business is important and staff must know how to navigate around it,” she said. The facilitator of the training, Esohe Idehen, explained that customer service is the assistance and support that businesses provide to their customers before, during and after a purchase.

Customer service can take many forms, including phone support, online chat, email, social media and interpersonal assistance. “The goal of customer service is to ensure that customers are satisfied with their experience and that their needs are met; it’s also important for businesses to use customer service to build loyalty and trust with customers,” she noted.