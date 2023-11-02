Edo Trains Another Batch Of 1,500 Vigilantes, Hunters To Curb Crime, Criminality

…Over 3,574 Trained In First 3 Phases Of Programme

The Edo State Government has commenced a 10-day intensive training for over 1,500 operatives of the State Security Vigilance Network (ESSVN), as part of efforts to beef up the state’s security architecture and bolster efforts at combating crime in the state.

The training is the third batch of over 1,500 men and women which cut across the three senatorial districts of the state to be trained on weapons handling and intelligence gathering, among others. Speaking to journalists at the Police Training School in Ogida Barracks, the Coordinator of ES- SVN, Col. Kole Omomia (rtd), said over 3,574 operatives of the security network have so far been trained in the first three phases of the training programme.

According to him, 574 ESSVN and hunters were trained during the first batch from Edo North and 1,500 persons were trained from two senatorial districts, Edo South and Central during the second batch. Noting that another batch of 1500 operatives are being trained in the third phase of the training programme, Omomia said, “It’s a 10 days intensive training. We are making sure that our operatives are well-trained and equipped to improve our security architecture in the state.

“The training is as directed by the Governor of Edo State to ensure a peaceful and secure state. A lot of activities will take place as profiling will be carried out on all trainees. We will adequately document them to ensure they are from Edo State and they will go through medical tests to ensure that they are fit for the training.”