Edo Tourism Commissioner, Oduwa-Malaka, listed among Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2023

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka has been recognised for her commitment to developing and promoting Edo as a top tourist destination in line with the agenda of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s blueprint. This is as she has been named among the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2023 by Africa Travel Quarterly (ATQ), a travel and tourism trade online quarterly publication.

This development was conveyed to the commissioner in a letter signed by the Publisher of ATQ News, Ikechi Uko. The letter reads in part; ‘‘We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on behalf of ATQ News and Travellers Maga – zine, the foremost t r a v e l magazine in West Africa. It is with g r e a t pleasure that we i n f o r m you of your selection as one of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria.

‘‘The Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria initiative, now in its fourth year, aims to recognise individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the travel and tourism in- dustry. ‘‘Your outstanding contributions and dedication have significantly impacted the growth and development of the tourism sector in Nigeria, aligning with the country’s tourism goals and fostering collaboration among stakeholders nationwide.’’ The letter further noted, ‘‘As a distinguished member of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria, you will be officially inducted into the esteemed Tourism 100 Club by Travellers Magazine.

Additionally, you will receive a Certificate of Recognition (COR) from Travellers Magazine, authorising you to utilise the Tourism 100 Club Logo on your official correspondences.’’ According to Uko, the award ceremony is scheduled to hold during the 10th Wonders of Nigeria Expo to be staged at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, between April 18 and 19. In her reaction, Oduwa-Malaka, who has worked tirelessly to fast track the development and promotion of tourism in Edo State through the unalloyed support of her state governor, Godwin Obaseki, said she is quite pleased and delighted by the award.

The elated commissioner further noted that she is inspired by this recognition to breast the finishing line in high spirit, as she is more than ever committed to delivering on the promises of her ministry and state governor before the end of this administration in November. This is as she expressed appreciation to the team of ATQ and commended them for finding her worth of the honour.