June 17, 2025
Edo To Return Missionary Schools To Founders

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday approved the return of the schools founded by missionary organisations to the original owners. He made the announcement after a meeting with the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi Gabriel Dunia.

The governor pledged his commitment to establishing a committee to identify the schools to be returned. According to him, that any of the affected schools, and currently undergoing renovation by the state government will remain under its supervision until their completion.

Our Lady of Fatima College Auchi; St. Angela’s Grammar School Uzairue; St. John Grammar School Fugar; St. Peter’s Grammar School Agenebode; St. James’s Grammar School Afuze; St. Joseph College Otuo; St. Mary Grammar School Eme-Ora and St. Aloysius Gonzaga Grammar School Ososo are among the schools affected.

