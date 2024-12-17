Edo To Begin Work On Upper Ekehuan Road

Share

The Edo State Government has said it will soon commence work on the road linking the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Nigeria (CCRN) prayer ground to Upper Ekehuan in Benin.

Governor Monday Okpebholo said this when received a group led by Otakhor Iredia yesterday.

According to him, surveyors have already mapped the road, and work will commence soon.

On the request to have weekly masses at Government House, Okpebholo told the leader of the group to ask the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin, Archbishop Austin Akubueze, to pick a date for the masses to commence.

He said: “I thank you for coming here and recognizing me, and thank you for the prayers.

“I remember coming to the church, and I promised that I was coming to build that road that leads to your prayer ground as it continues to ring a bell in my heart.

“People have come to survey it, and soon, work will commence as the road is a very long one, and we will be able to do it before the rain starts.”

