The Edo State Police Command on Saturday said the 19- years -old, Nsikak Okon, who crashed into three police officers on duty at Iyokagba Estate Gate, Benin City, was found with a substance suspected to be Canadian Loud and a liquid suspected to be diluted refnol.

The Command said Nsikak Okon (who is an unlicensed driver) was driving an unregistered black Mercedes-Benz GLK SUV, valued at N28 million, belonging to him, adding that the vehicle was recovered from him.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement she signed and made available to journalists, said the officers are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital in Benin and warned that the Command will no longer tolerate such. The statement read.

“It will be recalled that on 24th December, 2025, the Edo State Police Command appealed to members of the public to slow down at checkpoints and submit themselves to lawful enquiries by police officers in the interest of public safety.

The Command wishes to reiterate this directive and strongly warns that there is absolutely no justifiable reason for any motorist to speed through a police checkpoint except with the intention to evade lawful checks or endanger the lives of officers on duty.

“This warning follows a recent incident along Iyekogba Estate Gate, Benin City, where a reckless driver drove against traffic, breached a police checkpoint barricade, made a turn, and drove back at officers on duty, knocking down three police personnel, who were on lawful duty.

The reckless driver eventually crashed into multiple vehicles before being restrained and arrested. The injured officers are currently receiving medical attention. ” Continuing, she said: “Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Nsikak Okon ‘M’, aged 19 years, is an unlicensed driver.

A black MercedesBenz GLK SUV, valued at ₦28 million, belonging to him, was recovered. The motor vehicle, which has been in use since May 2024, was found to be unregistered.

Items recovered from the suspect include a substance suspected to be Canadian Loud and a Sprite bottle containing sky-blue liquid suspected to be diluted refnol.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, emphasizes that any person who deliberately attacks or attempts to harm Police officers on lawful duty will not be spared, stressing that enough is enough.

The Command assures the public that it remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.”