Edo Targets Cult Leaders In Ekpoma, Auchi, Uromi, Others

The Edo State Government’s Special Security Squad, “Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists,” at the weekend said it will ensure that cult related violence will be a thing of the past in Edo State, pledging to go after cult leaders in Edo Central and North.

Co-ordinator of the Squad, Ameloemen Idemudia Noah, who commented when he visited parts of Edo Central and North, warned criminal elements plotting to disrupt the August 16, 202,5 Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections to desist from such plans.

He vowed that law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with the operatives, would be fully mobilized to prevent any security breach and ensure that offenders are apprehended and prosecuted.

In Edo Central, the operation covered strategic locations, including the popular Ojuromi Modern Market in Uromi, as well as Ekpoma, Irrua, and surrounding communities.

In Edo North, the team visited Warake, Iyeki Road, Angle 90, and the Auchi Polytechnic campus, where they engaged the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Institution.

Noah cautioned against any attempt to derail the upcoming electoral process, stressing that the administration will not allow criminal groups to intimidate voters or disrupt the peace.

“We have credible intelligence that some cultists are mobilizing to cause chaos during and after the Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections. Let it be known that we will respond decisively. This is not about politics. It is about safeguarding the Edo people. Parents and guardians must warn their wards not to allow themselves to be used by criminal-minded individuals because anyone caught will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.

Addressing a viral social media report of alleged sporadic gunfire at the Auchi Polytechnic main gate on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Noah said that the Squad had visited the Institution to investigate the claims but found no evidence of such an incident.

“Upon our arrival and engagement with the school authorities, we confirmed that there was no shooting. The campus atmosphere was peaceful. We are aware that the police had earlier arrested some cultists attempting to disrupt students celebrating their graduation. We are following up on that case because Edo State must remain free of cult-related activities,” he added.

Dr.Angela Egele, Director of the Public Relations Division of Auchi Polytechnic, also debunked the reports, stating unequivocally that no shooting occurred within or around the institution.

She reaffirmed the school’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism, warning that any student found engaging in such activities would face immediate expulsion after due process.

“There was no shooting in Auchi Polytechnic on August 6, 2025. The graduation ceremony was peaceful, with no casualties and no cult-related disturbances. For years, we have maintained a campus free from cultism, and we intend to keep it that way. The videos circulating online are fabricated and do not reflect the reality on our campus,” Dr. Egele stated.