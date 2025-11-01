Edo: Tanker Explosion Sparks Fire At Ogheghe Junction

A petrol tanker went up in flames on Saturday evening after toppling over a bad section of the road at Ogheghe Junction along Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo State.

A viral video shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the scene as onlookers watched from a distance. In the footage, a man could be heard confirming that the fire broke out after the tanker fell near the Ogheghe bypass, warning residents to stay away from the inferno.

When contacted, a staff member of the Edo State Fire Service, who identified herself simply as Faith, said the agency promptly deployed firefighters and equipment to the site once they received the distress call.

“I can confirm that the incident happened. We were called about 7 p.m. and we sent our officials and the firefighting equipment to the scene,” she said.

Faith, however, explained that traffic congestion and the refusal of some motorists to give way delayed their arrival.

“It took them a while to get there as the motorists did not create a passage for the vehicle to pass and get to the scene on time,” she said. “This has been a major problem when it comes to getting to fire incident scenes. However, our people got there a little bit after 8 p.m.”

Residents have long complained about the deplorable state of Sapele Road, particularly the Ogheghe axis, where deep potholes have turned the busy route into a danger zone for motorists and heavy-duty vehicles.