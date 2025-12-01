New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Edo, Switzerland Deepen…

Edo, Switzerland Deepen Ties As Gov Obaseki Hosts Swiss Ambassador 

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday received the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Patrick Felix Egloff, on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City.

During the meeting, both parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a focus on expanding partnerships in trade, investment, tourism, and innovation.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Governor Obaseki said the Edo State Government looks forward to the new opportunities the collaboration will unlock for the state and its people.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gas Infrastructure Fund: Reps Order Audit Of NMDPRA For Alleged Mismanagement
Read Next

Aiyedatiwa Commissions Amotekun Control Centre