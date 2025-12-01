Edo, Switzerland Deepen Ties As Gov Obaseki Hosts Swiss Ambassador 

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday received the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Patrick Felix Egloff, on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City.

During the meeting, both parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a focus on expanding partnerships in trade, investment, tourism, and innovation.

Governor Obaseki said the Edo State Government looks forward to the new opportunities the collaboration will unlock for the state and its people.