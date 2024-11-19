Edo Suspends Revenue Collection By Unlicensed Operators, Touts

Share

The Edo State Government yesterday suspended the ban on revenue collection by unlicensed operators.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG) Umar Ikhilor said only statutory and licensed revenue collectors are mandated to operate and collect revenue on behalf of the government, especially in motor parks.

He urged the public to report unauthorized revenue collectors to the government.

He said: “While the suspension of all non-commissioned officials in the collection of revenue remains in place, henceforth only statutory and licensed revenue collectors are mandated to operate and collect revenue on behalf of the government, especially in motor parks and other spheres of commercial activities.

“The public is hereby notified to report any unlicensed agent to the police as the government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those found wanting in this regard.

“These miscreants, their sponsors and agents are warned not to test the iron will of this government and its determination to secure life and property.”

