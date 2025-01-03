Edo: Suspended Owan East LGA Chair, Five Councillors Defects To APC

Share

On Friday, the suspended People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon Dickson Ahonsi and five Councilors defected to the All Progressives Party (APC), amid a face-off between the Council Chairman and Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Ahonsi who stormed the APC Secretariat in Benin was received by members of the state Executive of the APC, who said his decision to join the APC was influenced by the steps taken so far by Governor Monday Okpebholo to develop the state.

The Chairman and the five Councilors who were presented with the broom, the party’s symbol said he would ensure his other colleagues would join the APC in supporting Okpebholo’s administration.

He said, ” I intend to join the APC today because of what the governor is doing. Firstly, his activities on assumption of office have made important appointments, unlike the previous government. Soon the list of commissioners will soon be released and it is a welcome development.

“The projects that he has embarked upon show clearly that Edo is in safe hands and that is why am here to join the party.

Edo State Secretary of the APC, Lawrence Okah, while receiving the suspended chairman and councillors into the party said the doors of the party are open to receive more defectors.

“We have long been expecting you to join us. APC now have five Councilors and more will come. Use the the broom to mobilize other people to join the party”, he said.

