Edo: Suspected Cultists Kill Three In Renewed Cult Clash

Three people suspected to be members of rival cult groups were on Sunday night killed in Benin City, the Edo State capital in what appeared to be a resumption of cult killings in Benin.

The renewed cult clash it was gathered is between the Black Axe and the Eiye group, a development that is sending shivers down the spines of residents in Benin.

Two of the latest victims identified as Denco and Ariba were killed at a drinking parlour at Igun junction by Igbesanmwan and Oza street off Sokponba Road in Benin

It was learned that while Denco was accosted by the assailants at the drinking joint, Ariba was killed inside his room, after leaving his doors open after getting himself drunk

The development according to a source led to the killing of the third victim at the 2nd East Circular area the same Sunday night, bringing the total number of casualties to three.

It would be recalled again that a middle-aged man was shot dead inside his car along Upper Siluko road by Textile Mill junction by suspected cultists who information revealed are hell-bent on avenging the death of their members during last December killings.

The victim whose name could not be identified at press time was said to have been driving along the road when his killers pumped bullets through his side wheel screen, killing him on the spot.

Contacted on the phone, the Spokesperson for the Police Command, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he is yet to be briefed on the incidents

He said. “Not until we see our report coming from there ( scene of crime), I will not be able to make a statement I don’t know about.

“Whatever I would say will be from the report that is coming from that place.”