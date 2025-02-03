Edo SUBEB Deploys Team To Assess Fire Damage At Okaro Primary School, Urhonigbe

Share

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has deployed a team to assess the damage by the fire incident which occurred over the weekend at Okaro Primary School, Urhonigbe.

The Executive Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Barr. Onomen Goodness Briggs, (Mrs) while setting up the team, said she is grateful that the incident took place outside school hours, adding that no student or staff were present at the time and as a result, no injuries were recorded.

She said, “The cause of this fire remains unknown at this time, but investigations are currently being conducted by the relevant authorities within SUBEB.

“We are deploying a high-level fact-finding team to assess the extent of the destruction and determine the necessary interventions.

“SUBEB is actively exploring alternative arrangements to ensure that pupils can continue their education without significant delays. Details of these arrangements will be communicated to parents, guardians, and the public as soon as they are finalized.

“We deeply appreciate the support and concern expressed by members of the Urhonigbe community and assure them that SUBEB is working diligently to restore normal operations at the school as quickly as possible. ” She said.

The delegation, led by Mrs Angela Okpanem, a Board Member for Edo South, includes Mr Austin Otas, the Director in Charge of Schools, and other senior SUBEB officials. This team will conduct a thorough on-site assessment to guide the government’s next steps.

