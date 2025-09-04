Edo SUBEB Boss Explains Sacking Of Education Consultant Employed By Obaseki

Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ebanehita Sonia Omonzane, has disclosed reasons behind the sacking of an education consultant engaged by Obaseki’s administration.

He cited lack of alignment with local values and obstruction of access to educational content. In an interview in Benin City, Ebanehita revealed that the consultant, who had been overseeing teaching materials used in public primary schools, refused to grant her access to the content they developed, claiming exclusive ownership based on their agreement with the previous administration.

She said: “I met a consultant who was running affairs of the board. I tried to look into what they have done so far. “At least, let me see what they have done or what they are really working on. “I was told I don’t have access or right to view what they are teaching because of the agreement they had. It is only them that have right to their contents.”