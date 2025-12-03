Edo State Wins Hosting Right Of 2nd Niger Delta Games

Dunamis-Icon Limited and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have awarded the hosting rights of the 2nd Niger Delta Games to Edo State.

The State was yesterday unveiled as the host state of the games, which the NDDC has identified as a platform to provide youths in the region opportunities to express their talents in sports.

The announcement was made at a very impressive ceremony at the Ballroom of the Edo State Government House and attended by the Governor, Monday Okpebholo, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Stanley Ogbuku, Edo State Deputy Governor, West Idahosa and the Executive Director, Finance, Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye and Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Chairman and managing director of Dunamis Icon, amongst other top state functionaries and the NDDC top management.

In his remarks, Ogbuku explained the choice of Edo State to host the second edition of the games. “Edo State was a deliberate choice to host the second edition of the games because it has good facilities that will just allow us to come here in 2026 and have fun”, Ogbuku stated and assured the Governor that in the course of bringing the event to Benin, the NDDC will also rehabilitate some of the sports facilities in the state.

He recalled that several sports infrastructure in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, were rehabilitated for the 1st NDG in April 2025. “We uplifted the Uyo Township Stadium and brought back their swimming pool to effective use.

The tracks at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium were also rehabilitated as part of our interventions, while the Gross Domestic Product of the state increased as a result of the influx of over 3000 athletes, 500 technical officials and a huge number of visitors within the one-week window.