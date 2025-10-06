Edo Sports Commission Suspends Bendel Insurance Head Coach

…appoints Bazuaye as interim coach

The Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) has suspended the coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club, Greg Ikhenoba and appointed former Super Eagles player Baldwin Bazuaye to take over on an interim basis.

This is coming on the heels of Bendel Insurance losing their last Saturday’s home game by a lone goal to Nasarawa United.

A statement by the Director of Media and Communications of the ESSC, Kehinde Osagiede, said the chairman of the Commission, Hon Desmond Enabulele, approved the suspension.

The statement reads, “The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has approved the suspension of the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club, Greg Ikhenoba.

“The suspension takes effect from Monday, October 6, 2025.

“The Edo State Sports Commission boss took the decision following the poor performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club in the current season, coupled with the 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in the match day seven of the Nigeria Premier Football League at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, the Edo State Sports Commission Chairman has directed Coach Baldwin Bazuaye to hold forth as the Head of the technical crew of the Premier League club till further notice.”