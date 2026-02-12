Edo Sports Commission Boss Applauds Niger Delta Games Facilities

At the end of a scheduled facilities tour of venues for the 2nd Niger Delta Games, Hon Desmond Amadin Enabulele, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, applauded the organisers, Dunamis-Icon Limited and the sponsor, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC,) for the renewal of sporting facilities across Benin City.

Enabulele led some members of the Commission’s management team on the tour that saw them visiting the Tennis courts, swimming pool and indoor sports hall at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, and the basketball and volleyball courts at Wire Road Sports Centre.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the level of renovation work already completed by the organisers of the Niger Delta Games, Dunamis Icon Ltd. “The facility upgrade is 90 percent ready, and we are very happy with what is on the ground.

The upgrade counts as one of the numerous benefits of the Games being hosted by our state. The tennis court at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the indoor halls are fully ready. Work on the swimming pool is ongoing and at an advanced stage. We are ready “. Enabulele declared.