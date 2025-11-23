Edo Special Security Squad Arrests Suspected Kidnappers, Demolishes Hideouts

The Edo Special Security Squad has arrested two suspected kidnappers and demolished their operational hideouts in Egbai community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Fedigha Ebimienwei and Luke Disemoh, were apprehended following what authorities described as “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.” When paraded, both men allegedly confessed to abducting one Blessing Nosa, for whose release they reportedly collected a ₦30 million ransom.

Their criminal activities reportedly escalated after they allegedly abducted another businessperson and demanded ₦500 million, prompting a coordinated multi-agency operation that eventually led to their arrest.

Speaking at the demolition site, the Coordinator of the Edo State Security Squad, Noah Idemudia, said the dismantling of the hideout aligned with Governor Okpebholo’s directive to adopt offensive security tactics aimed at preventing crime before it festers. He stressed that the administration maintains a zero-tolerance stance toward criminality.

“These individuals have been in this trade for some time, and it is deeply unfortunate,” Idemudia said. “Let this serve as a clear warning: under Governor Okpebholo’s watch, Edo State is not a safe haven for kidnappers or any criminal elements.” He added that similar operations would continue across the state to ensure criminal networks are dismantled.

Community leaders expressed support for the government’s decisive actions. The Okaighele (youth leader) of Egbai community, Aghaku Ihanuwaze, praised Governor Okpebholo for what he described as a courageous and overdue intervention. He said the area had long been exploited by criminal gangs and welcomed the renewed efforts to restore safety.

“This hideout has been a source of fear for our community,” Ihanuwaze said. “We thank Governor Okpebholo for acting swiftly and prioritising the safety of our people.”

The demolition marks another step in Governor Okpebholo’s broader security reforms, which include strengthened rural surveillance, expanded community-based intelligence networks, and improved inter-agency coordination, measures residents say are already reshaping the state’s security landscape.

As Edo advances under the SHINE Agenda, the administration maintains that security remains the foundation upon which economic growth, stability, and community development must be built.