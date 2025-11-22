Edo Speaker Highlights Expected Gains Of 2026 Owan Marathon

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, has highlighted the expected gains of the forthcoming Owan 10km Marathon, billed for January 3, 2026.

This is as he also assured citizens of the state of the support of the Edo State House of Assembly for the annual event.

Agbebaku gave the assurance when the founder of the race and President of Global Bridge Initiative, Mr Chris Ojo, led a delegation of organisers on a courtesy visit to his office in Benin at the weekend.

Agbebaku applauded the team for sustaining the annual marathon, describing the initiative as timely and beneficial to the youth. He stressed that the event deserved wider support from notable Nigerians, particularly indigenes of Edo State, because of its far-reaching impact. According to him, the marathon has the capacity to steer young people away from negative tendencies and redirect their energy towards productive activities, especially in sports.

“There is a need for all to be involved in the activities of youths in society to help channel their energy away from social vices inimical to their growth and development,” he said.

“The Speaker added that he hopes to see the Owan Marathon expanded into a statewide competition that will serve as a pipeline for selecting athletes who will represent Edo in future sporting engagements.

Earlier, Ojo explained that the race was conceived as a platform for discovering and nurturing young talents capable of attaining international recognition. Now in its fifth edition, he noted that the annual marathon continues to focus on youth development and sports advancement.

He also briefed the Speaker on his organisation’s Village Register project, which aims to document residents across communities in Owan to create reliable population data.

During the visit, Ojo presented the official marathon kit to the Speaker.

It will be recalled that the organisers had previously revealed plans to sponsor outstanding athletes from Owan communities to the Sports University in Afuze once the institution begins academic programmes. Ojo stated that the sponsorship would be reserved for top performers in the 10km race.

As preparations intensify for the 2026 edition, additional activities are being introduced to highlight the cultural heritage of the Owan people. Organisers have also announced an upward review of prize money in response to prevailing economic conditions.

They disclosed that the January 3 event will evolve into a broader cultural and community festival featuring the Mr. and Miss Owan Cultural Ambassador Contest and a free medical outreach for residents.

According to them, the festival and health programme aim to celebrate Owan’s cultural and sporting excellence while giving back to the community through essential healthcare services.