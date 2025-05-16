Edo South Residents Laud Imasuen For Solar Streetlight Project

Share

Residents of Edo South Senatorial District in Edo State have commended Senator Neda Imasuen for the installation of over 800 solar-powered streetlights across various communities in the district.

The initiative, they say, is improving security, boosting night-time economic activities, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the area.

The project, which spans all seven local government areas of Edo South, is part of Senator Imasuen’s commitment to community development and the promotion of sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking on the impact of the intervention, Mrs. Grace Ighodaro, a resident of Ugoneki Community, said the solar lights have significantly reduced incidents of petty theft and made the area safer at night.

“I want to thank Senator Neda Imasuen for the solar lights. They have improved our community and reduced the petty theft that was common before. People can now go out and do business at night without fear,” she said.

Also speaking, Pa Peter Igbinioba, a community leader in Ediaken, Benin City, where 20 units were installed along Okpame Street, described the project as timely and commendable.

“This solar light program by the Senator is timely and must be commended,” he noted.

Several areas have already benefited from the project, including Benson Idahosa Street, Okpame Street in Ediaken with 20 units, Osunde Street in G.R.A with 15 units, Aghedo Street which received 26 units, and Utekon Community where 20 units were installed.

Other locations include Ugoneki Community with 13 units, Aso Rock/Osasere Street with 29 units, Umulua in Igbanke with 29 units, and Amagba Community with 13 units. In Ihogbe, 38 solar street lights have been installed, including nine units at Chief Ihama’s Palace.

During an inspection tour of some completed sites, Senator Imasuen expressed satisfaction with the pace and reach of the project, reiterating that the initiative is part of a broader vision to enhance public safety and promote clean energy.

He said lighting up the streets is not just about visibility but about giving people the confidence to move freely at night, enhancing local commerce, and contributing to safer communities.

Senator Imasuen reaffirmed his commitment to initiating and supporting projects that directly impact the lives of constituents and drive sustainable development across Edo South.

