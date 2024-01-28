Edo South LGs PDP Endorse Asue Ighodalo as Sole Aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Ares in Edo State have endorsed Dr. Asue Ighodalo as their consensus aspirant for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. The unanimous endorsement was disclosed during Ighodalo’s visits to the areas as part of his ongoing consultations across the 18 council areas in Edo.

According to the leaders and members of the party in Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha, the endorsement was informed by the aspirant’s track records of excellence in the various capacities he has served humanity, hence the need to adopt him to transform Edo State. The motion for Ighodalo’s adoption in Uhumwode was moved and seconded by Senator Roland Owie and Mr. Charles Egbe amid wide acceptance and jubilations.

Addressing the people, Dr. Ighodalo, appealed to the people to nominate him as the PDP flag bearer for the September 21 governorship election, maintaining that with his capacity and proven track records, he remains the best aspirant for the election. He blamed bad governance in Nigeria over the years on the wrong choice and sentimental voting of the people, noting Edo State will have no reason not to be developed if the right aspirant is choosing as the governor, this he said he represent. He said: “Edo has no reason not to be developed if the right leaders are chosen to lead the state.

I am the leader that will take the state beyond the next level, hence, my appeal for your nomination and support. “Let us choose who can help us, knows the developmental road to lead Edo State and in doing so, we will have good roads and other basic amenities”. Continuing he said: “I work hard to stardom and today, God has blessed me as I have created one of the biggest law firm in Africa. God made me chairman, Nigerian Breweries, Sterling Bank and others.

“God has helped me and in return, I try to help people but I believe the best help you can render is when you are in public service which is governance where you will be opportune to help millions of people. “So, I am appealing to you all to give me the opportunity to help our people in Edo State. I promise you all that I will help the people and remove them from poverty. I see abroad standard in Edo State during my time as governor. “I will be governor for everybody, operates open-door-policy, accessable to the people.

We are going to govern Edo State together as one man can not do it alone. So, together, we will create a better Edo State and Nigeria”. According to the Esan-born astute PDP aspirant, the 2024 governorship election is not about tribe, religion, family connections, but about the man with capacity and capability to develop Edo ‘It is this issue of he is my brother, sister and my church members thing in choosing leadership that is responsible for bad governance in Nigeria. I am into the governorship race to further build Edo and take it into eldorado. We must join hands together to make it a reality”, he posited