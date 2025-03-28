Edo South Commences Recall Of Senator Imasuen

Share

The Edo South Senatorial District and the Human Rights Community on Friday withdrew their confidence in Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South, over alleged failure, corruption, abuse of office, and betrayal of public trust.

The Constituents announced they have formally initiated the recall of the Labour Party (LP) Senator and are also demanding his prosecution over circumstances surrounding his alleged disbarment by the New York State Supreme Court in 2010.

They said, “Given the international nature of these allegations, INTERPOL’s cooperation is necessary to ensure a thorough, independent, and global investigation.”

Representatives from five out of the seven Local Government Areas in the senatorial district disclosed this at a press briefing in Benin City, Edo State.

They emphasized that the Constituents deserve credible, accountable, and transparent leadership.

The Local Government representatives include Kola Edokpayi (Oredo), Caesar Garrick (Ikpoba-Okha), Aghatise Raphael (Ovia South West), Ogbu David (Uhunmwode), Okorie Kingsley (Ovia North East), and Hanson Orako (Egor).

The group alleged that Imasuen, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, has failed to execute any constituency projects in his district and has distanced himself from the people.

They, therefore, issued a 14-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Senate, and anti-graft agencies to take action on their petition.

However, Senator Neda Imasuen dismissed the allegations, claiming that the individuals moving against him were recently invited to Kogi State for a politically motivated mission.

He said, “They are doing a hatchet job because they are being paid from Kogi. I don’t see why someone is being paid to throw stones in his father’s house.”

Imasuen is currently at the center of controversy surrounding the sexual harassment petition filed by suspended Kogi State Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

