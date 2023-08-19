Edo Senator Urges support For LP Chairman, Abure

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District and Chairman Committee on Ethics and Privileges at the National Assembly, Sen. Neda Imasuen has urged Labour Party (LP) to support its National Chairman, Julius Abure, noting that the recent Appeal Court ruling in Benin has reaffirmed Abure as the Chairman of the party.

Imasuen who stated this on Friday at an interactive section with journalists in Benin, said the ruling has put to rest the leadership tussle that has rocked the party in recent times.

He said, “Abure is the only National Chairman we know in our party. I do not even know the man they call Lamidi Apapa and I have not met him. So, he is not our Chairman and he can never be

“The court ruling should put to rest any agitation by any individual or group of persons who are hell-bent on disrupting the party over unneeded leadership tussle,” he added.

Imasuen, who inspected the dilapidated federal roads in the state recently, said he has moved a motion calling for the government to commence the repair on the roads to alleviate the suffering of commuters and motorists.

He said other senators also complained of the same issue which prompted the Senate to jointly urge the federal government to address the problem.

He added, “After a recent visit to Edo to inspect some of the dilapidated federal roads in the state, I moved a motion on the floor of the Senate calling on the federal government to commence the reconstruction of the roads in the state in order to alleviate the sufferings of roads users in Edo.

“Many other senators also complained of the same issue in their various states and the Senate decided to set up a committee to quickly look into the matter and to ensure action is taken to address the problems. Hopefully, work will commence on the roads soon,” he added.

Imasuen expressed gratitude to the people of his Senatorial District for electing him, adding that the only way he can justify the confidence they have in him is to give them a purposeful and effective representation at the National Assembly.