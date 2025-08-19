New Telegraph

August 19, 2025
Edo Seminary Kidnap: Police Reiterate Commitment To Rescuing Seminarians

The Edo State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to rescuing two seminarians kidnapped on July 10, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agene- bode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Recall that two teenage seminarians were kidnapped on the night of Thursday, July 10, 2025, during a deadly attack in which a security officer, identified as Mr. Christopher Aweneghieme of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, was killed.

Three students were taken during the attack, but one of them, who sus- tained injury was released on July 18. The other two remained in captivity. A disturbing video recently surfaced online, showing the abducted minors holding what appeared to be a human skull while pleading for public assistance in raising funds for their release.

The video further heightened concern and anguish within the diocese and the broader community. The Police Command in a statement by PPRO, Moses Yamu, while reaffirming the Police commitment to the rescue of the teenagers said:

