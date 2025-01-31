Edo Security Corps Arrests Three Kidnappers In Uromi

Share

The Edo State Security Corps has arrested three young men in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, in connection with a kidnapping incident.

New Telegraph gathered that the arrest was made possible by a distress call from a woman, Mrs Ufuha Rita, who was being targeted by the kidnappers.

According to the Commander of the Corps, Friday Ibadin, a retired Commissioner of Police, the corps received several complaints about frequent kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Esan land.

In response to the distress call, his men were mobilized to embark on patrol and bush combing of the area.

Ibadin explained that after receiving the distress call, his men rescued the victim who had hidden in a bush, and later arrested three of the seven men who had invaded her residence to kidnap her.

The suspects, Asene Ogah, 49, Ibhafidon Eric, 29, and Ekpu Godfrey, 44, were found with two locally made pump action guns.

Commander Ibadin warned other criminals in the state that Edo would be “hot” for them unless they relocated to another state. He stated that the corps has done its part and will hand over the suspects to the police for further investigation.

Share

Please follow and like us: