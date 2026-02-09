Edo Security Corps Arrests 38-Year-Old Suspected Armed Robber With Weapons

Operatives of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), have arrested a 38-year-old suspected armed robber in Benin City. The suspect identified as Sadiq Mohammed, from Kogi State, allegedly belonged to a four-man gang terrorising residents of Oluku, Ugbowo and the Uselu axis in the state capital.

The Deputy Commander, Operations of the Corps, Richard Balogun, who confirmed the incident, however, said that some officers of the Corps sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. Balogun said the suspect was arrested in a house at Oluku in Ovia North- East Local Government Area.

He said the suspect and his cohorts now at large stormed Oluku for an alleged armed robbery operation. The suspects, however, met strong resistance from men of the security corps who engaged them in a fierce battle.

During the duel some men of the security corps were wounded. Sadiq Mohammed was arrested on the spot while other members of the gang escaped. Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made pistol, knives and mobile phones.

Balogun assured that operatives of the Edo State Security Corp would not relent in complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies. He said the suspect has been handed over to the police for profiling and investigations.