Edo Security Corps Arrest 18 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Guns, Charms

Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), on Friday, apprehended 18 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers along the Benin-Auchi area axis of the State, recovering 38 locally made guns, pellets and several charms in the process.

The Corps Commandant, Retired Commissioner of Police, Friday Ibadin, who made this known in a press statement, said the arrest was made during a bush combing exercise along Benin – Auchi road by Equation Camp, close to Army Checkpoint.

Identifying 17 out of the 18 arrested suspects as non-indigenes, Ibadin reassured Edo Citizens of the government’s commitment to ensuring and providing an enabling environment for them during this farming season, stressing that his men will continue to assert more effort to ensure Edo state is completely rid of criminals.

Comm. Ibadin said, “Today, 14th February 2025, while on patrol along Benin – Auchi Road by Eguedion Camp, close to Soldiers checkpoint, 2 persons were sighted holding guns. On sighting my men, they took to their heels. They were chased to a camp where 18 persons were arrested”.

“17 of the 18 arrested suspects are non – indigenes while one is an indigene fromthe Agbede community. 38 fully loaded locally made guns and charms were also recovered in the process. Our men will continue to comb the bushes and sensitize locals to ensure our forests are rid of this criminals and that Edo State is safe and secured for all.

“While handing over the suspected criminals to the DPO of Agbede Police Station, Ibadin sued for closer synergy between the corps and other security agencies in the state, stressing that, a collaborative effort is needed to completely rid the state of criminal elements.

“This recent arrest by men of Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) is coming a few days after Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo gave a marching order to security agencies to flush out criminals in the state and make Edo forests and bushes safe and secured for farmers, and Edo people in general.”

