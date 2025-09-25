Edo Secures $250m EuroAfrica CCI Investment Deal

The Edo State Government has sealed a landmark $250 million investment agreement with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries (EuroAfrica CCI) during the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The coalition, representing chambers of commerce from 98 countries across Europe and Africa, will channel strategic foreign investments into Edo State over the next three to five years.

The funds are earmarked for critical sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, mining and solid minerals, technical education, renewable energy, and green infrastructure, with a view to accelerating sustainable development and industrial growth.

Speaking through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Governor Monday Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to foster a business-friendly environment. He cited ongoing reforms such as streamlined business registration, transparent land administration, and tax incentives for investors.

“We are committed to maintaining transparency, accountability, and strong institutional support to ensure that these investments translate into jobs, opportunities, and sustainable development for Edo people,” Governor Okpebholo said.

Representing EuroAfrica CCI, Director General Amb. Dr. Kingsley Obasohan, expressed the organization’s commitment to local empowerment, noting that the initiative would be aligned with Nigeria’s and Edo State’s local content policies.

“We will work in line with Edo State’s and Nigeria’s local content policies to guarantee that investments directly empower Edo citizens by building capacity, creating employment, and expanding industrial value chains,” Dr. Obasohan stated.

The five-year agreement also establishes a joint review mechanism to track implementation, ensure accountability, and sustain mutual benefits for both parties.

This milestone underscores Governor Okpebholo’s broader agenda of positioning Edo State as Nigeria’s premier investment hub, with a focus on inclusive economic growth, job creation, and human capital development at the core of governance.