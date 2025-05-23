Edo Seals Brothel Built Inside Primary School, Recovers 2,000 Plots Of Land

Share

The Governor Monday Okpeholo led administration in Edo State yesterday said it has uncovered and sealed a brothel built inside a primary school in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

The Edo State Coordinator for the Protection of Government Property, (PGP), Eugene Okolosie , who disclosed this at a press conference in Benin City also said that over 2,000 plots of land encroached was also recovered from land grabbers in the state.

He noted that over 150, 000 houses in the state are built on government land and appealed to those who want to acquire landed property to clear from the Edo Geographic Information Service, Edo GIS to avoid being victims to the criminal activities of land grabbers and speculators.

He said, “A lot of government property has been encroached upon. 70 percent of our moat have been taken over and the most affected is our public schools. In Ambrose Alli University, AAU, alone we have recovered plots of land from land grabbers.

“The community came to inform us that land grabbers forged their signatures and we moved into action and recovered about 90 percent of the land back, including lands belonging to schools.

“For example in Ujuele Primary School, they built a brothel inside the school and we have sealed the brothel and some of these property will be converted and we are presently discussing with the governor on the matter.

“In Iyoba, the community on their own shared the school into two parts and sold half of the school to individuals.

