Edo School Excels At Seplat Energy Quiz Competition

The students of Pioneer Education Centre, Edo State, have emerged overall winners of the 2025 PEARLs Quiz Competition for secondary schools across Edo and Delta States.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the competition is sponsored by Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL).

The victory, which earned the school a N10m cash prize, marked a triumph for Edo State as the competition’s grand finale celebrated academic brilliance, innovation, and leadership among secondary school students.

Notre Dame College, Uzoro, Delta State, clinched second place, walking away with N5m, while Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Benin City, took the third position and N3m. Ogini Model College, Ogharefe-Oghara, Delta State, received a consolation prize for participation.

The PEARLs Quiz, an acronym for Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders, is one of Seplat Energy JV’s flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes designed to promote academic excellence, foster critical thinking, and nurture leadership among young Nigerians.

Speaking at the Asaba, Delta State venue of the grand finale, the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori lauded the Seplat JV for the PEARLs Quiz initiative, saying that it had greatly impacted students in Edo and Delta states for many years.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, Ms Orode Udughan, the Governor said the PEARLS quiz was a shining example of corporate social responsibility that aligned with his administration’s developmental vision.

“For years, this initiative has provided a vibrant platform for students to demonstrate intellect, confidence and character while promoting the culture of academic excellence.

The scholarships, awards and educational resources you provide continue to enrich our educational landscape and nurture future leaders”, he said.

Also speaking, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Iyamu, represented by Abudukadiri Ikoghade, Director, School Support Service, in the ministry, commended the Seplat JV for positively impacting the students and creating a positive academic environment in Edo and Delta States.

“This competition represents a remarkable platform for promoting and rewarding academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and healthy competition among our students”, he said.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, represented by General Manager, Government Relations, Seplat, Hadiza Garbati, noted that the initiative, which dated back to 2012, was conceived to promote exceptional and respectable leaders.