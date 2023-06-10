Edo Rolls Out Modalities For Implementing 3-day Weekly Work Schedule

The Edo State government has rolled out modalities for the implementation of the thrice-a-week office work directive by the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. This is part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in the wake of the rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

In a meeting with Permanent Secretaries as well as heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, said the reduced office workdays will not affect the productivity and efficiency of the Service. He said: “This reduction of work days in Edo State will in no way affect our performance and productivity negatively.

“According to the directive of the governor, workers in Edo State will work three days a week and offices will not be shut in the two days of the five working days as we would have officers on ground to continue government activities. “People should continue to visit government offices as the offices are open for business.

“The template of COVID-19 will be reactivated as offices were not shut, as arrangements are in place for officers to come to work, ensuring government activities continue provided nobody is forced to work more than three days a week.” Okungbowa further stated: “For people who want to work for more than three days in a week, they should be allowed to do so as the conducive environment, uninterrupted internet service attracts workers to continue to come to work, and such people will be commended.

“Head of agencies, MDAs, PSs of various ministries should develop the work templates and ensure that what they do works for them and ensure government services are not interrupted.” On other steps by the