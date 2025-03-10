Edo: Revenue Collectors Kill Jos-Based Truck Driver Over N1,000 Ticket

Share

Revenue collectors in Ahor Community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State have allegedly killed a Jos, Plateau State based truck driver, Suleiman Bala, over refusal to pay N1000.00 revenue ticket to Ahor Community Development Association Bala, who was said to have loaded his truck with his conductor from Jos, Plateau State to Benin City, got to Benin on February 23, and offloaded his vehicle, he was said to be heading to Lagos, but decided to pass the night at Ahor Motor Park.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said that at about 12.00 am on February 23, some boys, who were said to be revenue collectors for Ahor Community Development Association, purportedly acting on behalf of the Association’s Chairman, woke Suleiman Bala’s conductor up, demanding for N1000.00 ticket.

The conductor, who it was gathered was surprised that the revenue collectors were selling ticket in the middle of the night offered them N400.00.

It was also gathered that thboys in anger collected the vehicle’s wheel spanner, so the conductor had to call the attention of his driver, Suleiman Bala, who was sleeping.

It was also learnt that the deceased with his conductor followed them, pleading that they release his wheel spanner, while offering the balance of N600.00, but the boys were angered and used the wheel spanner to hit the driver repeatedly until the driver fell and died.

The revenue collectors were said to have immediately disappeared. A petition dated February 24, 2025, by the Chairman, Hausa Community, Edo State, Alhaji Saleh Badamasi, through S.O Osazuwa & Co to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Betty Enekpen- Otimenyi appealed to her to use her good office to investigate and arrest the chairman of Ahor Community Development Association, on whose instructions the boys were collecting illegal revenue.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident. He said, “I don’t know about that, such a thing did not happen in this place, I can assure you that such a thing did not happen here.”

