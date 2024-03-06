Edo Residents Protest Poor Auchi-Benin Road

Protesters led by Concerned Citizens of Edo State on Tuesday barricaded the Jattu axis of the Benin-Auchi Highway following the poor state of the Federal road.

Protesters from Auchi’s communities disrupted business activities and crippled traffic movements due to the highway’s deteriorating condition.

Speaking with reporters, a protester simply identified as John and stated that the protest was to convey their discontent with the state’s awful status of federal roads, particularly the Okene-Auchi-Ekpoma-Benin expressway.

He said, “We are expressing our anger and frustration at the poor conditions of the roads, which have made transportation difficult and dangerous for drivers and passengers.”

“We hope that the federal government will come to our aid and fix the road so that life can become better for us,” John added.

Addressing the demonstrators, Marvelous Muhizu Zibiri, Chairman of Etsako West Council, lamented the federal government’s lack of honesty, political will, and absolute commitment to resolving the crisis, which has resulted in tremendous pain and loss of economic wealth.

Zibiri urged protesters to be calm and law-abiding and to avoid activities that could escalate into violence or property destruction.

The Chairman also urged the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, to take immediate action to repair the state’s federal roadways, which are in disrepair and endanger people’s safety and well-being.