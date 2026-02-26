Edo: Rep Advises Against Politicising Attack On Obi, Oyegun

A member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo), has urged members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to refrain from making unverified allegations and drawing premature conclusions over Tuesday’s attack on former governors Peter Obi and John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City.

He also absolved Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of any complicity in the incident.

Osawaru, who represents Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency, was reacting to allegations by Hon. Peter Uzokwe that the Edo State Government sponsored thugs to carry out the attack.

“It will be recalled that on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, His Excellency Peter Obi; the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and some chieftains of the ADC were allegedly attacked by suspected gunmen in Edo State.

“It is malicious and false to claim or allege that Peter Obi and members of his political camp were attacked by Edo State government officials or thugs sponsored by the governor or any of his aides,” he stated.

Osawaru argued that such claims amount to a misrepresentation of facts. “While I acknowledge the gravity of the situation and strongly condemn any form of violence in the strongest terms, I would, however, like to provide some context that seems to be missing from the narrative.

“Governor Okpebholo’s warning to Peter Obi was a genuine concern for his safety and well-being, given the unrest that followed Obi’s previous visit. It is a matter of public record that there were fatalities and widespread unrest during his last visit to Edo State, and the governor’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all citizens and visitors.

“Our governor has consistently maintained that politically exposed persons are expected to notify relevant authorities ahead of major public events in the state to enable adequate security coordination in the interest of public safety. It is unfair to link the governor to this attack without concrete evidence.”

According to him, “We have seen no credible evidence to support these allegations, and it is our position that such claims are baseless and politically motivated.

“The governor has nothing to gain from such an attack, and it is telling that those making these allegations have failed to provide any substance to back their claims. Governor Okpebholo’s administration is not, and will never be, in the business of attacking innocent Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation.

“We urge the public, the ADC, and our colleagues to focus on facts, not fiction. Obi has every right to visit Edo or any other part of the country, but security concerns are valid too.

“Let us not politicise this issue. The people of Edo deserve peace and stability, not baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric. Therefore, we demand a thorough investigation and are confident it will clear Governor Okpebholo’s name. We call on all parties to allow the investigation to run its course and to refrain from making statements that could prejudice the outcome.

“Let me be clear: we are not dismissing the seriousness of the attack, but we will not stand idly by while our governor is smeared with baseless allegations. We will continue to focus on serving the people of Edo State and ensuring that peace and stability are maintained.”