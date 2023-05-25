New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Edo Refineries Lauded For Innovative Supply Model

Two modular refineries in Edo State have been commended for it’s innovative supply model that was designed to enhance productivity. Hawilti’s African Re- fineries Report gave the commendation against the background of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the sector.

The state had wanted to transit into a petrochemical hub supported by the state government to attract local and international investors. The state is now home to two operational modular refineries, including the 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) Limited and the 2,500 bpd Duport Midstream Company Limited.

