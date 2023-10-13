Edo Ranks Best State In ICT, Digital Governance In Nigeria – UN

The United Nations (UN) in recognition of the e-governance reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, has ranked Edo as the best State in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and digital governance in Nigeria.

The State got the recognition at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Design Workshop held in Lagos, which had in attendance representatives from the 36 States of the country, including Commissioners and Managing Directors of State ICT agencies and parastatals, among others.

The Obaseki-led government has in the past seven years undertaken bold and transformative reforms in the State’s civil and public service, transitioning the service delivery from an archaic, analogue and strenuous mode of operations to a digitised, seamless and efficient mode.

The State is today the most connected digitally in Nigeria and operates the most digitised civil and public service, with all local governments connected to fibre optics.

Edo is also the first State in the country to have entirely shifted to a digital mode of administration. Files are now processed through the service-wide e-government platform, ensuring quick turnaround time.

Responding to the honour at the well-attended event in Lagos, the Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Hon. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, commended Obaseki for being a trailblazer in the ICT sector.

He noted, “I felt like a superstar at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) workshop as Honourable Commissioners from across the nation, Managing Directors of States’ ICT agencies gathered in Lagos to brainstorm about the levels of digital transformation in their States, challenges and possible solutions to the challenges.

“At this event, I really appreciated how far we have come in Edo State and why we are ranked number one in ICT and Digital Governance in Nigeria.

“We are about the only State that has gone paperless in our government processes. Some States are centuries behind on this. With our almost 80 per cent e-government compliance in the civil and public service, we lead all other States.”

He further noted, “While many States are trying to negotiate with Galaxy Backbone, the Nation’s Data Center for web hosting and others, Edo State has a tier-3 State-of-the-art Data Center with over 1.5-petabyte data storage space with a 99.9 per cent efficiency level.

“When I told my colleagues that our civil/public servants are the best paid in the country and have the best working environment, they were in awe. To be honest, I was a very proud Edo son and an extremely proud Commissioner for Digital Economy today.

“I had everyone asking me how we did it, asking about our EdoBEST programme, asking how we are able to pay N40,000 minimum wage, asking about our Edo Innovates hub, among others.” He said.